Global markets extend slump as coronavirus crisis deepens

London: Stock markets across the globe collapsed on Friday and oil tumbled on heightened panic over coronavirus and its predicted devastating damage to global economic growth, dealers said.

Haven investments gold and the yen surged as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the epidemic must be taken seriously.

In midday deals, the Paris stock market tanked 4.1 percent, Frankfurt dived 3.9 percent, London shed 3.4 percent, Madrid lost 3.6 percent and Milan tumbled 3.8 percent in a fierce global markets selloff that began about two weeks ago.

With no end in sight to the spreading COVID-19 disease, Tokyo stocks shipped 2.7 percent by the close, Shanghai fell 1.2 percent and Hong Kong erased 2.3 percent on heightened investor panic.

Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading on Friday, shrugging off strong US jobs data. After about 20 minutes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,338.65, down 3.0 percent or around 780 points. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 3.1 percent to 2,930.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.9 percent to 8,486.38.

Demand remained elevated for secure assets such as bonds, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note falling to a fresh all-time low.

The Labor Department reported that the US economy added 273,000 jobs in February, toping expectations, and unemployment dipped to 3.5 percent, near a 50-year low. But the market essentially ignored the report, viewing it as outdated before the coronavirus crisis depressed the global outlook.

"The February jobs report showed remarkably healthy labor market fundamentals prior to the coronavirus outbreak," said a note from Oxford Economics. "But, while strong employment and steady wage gains have boosted consumers´ immune system, the virus is all but certain to infect their willingness to spend. Cautious businesses, weary workers and the absence of a coordinated policy responses will weigh on job growth in H1 2020."

"Stocks are on the back foot once again, with markets tumbling amid continued growth in the coronavirus crisis," said analyst Joshua Mahony at IG trading group. "The stimulus-led rebound in global stocks has been short-lived, with fears over an escalation of the coronavirus crisis providing yet another bout of selling across European markets."

While governments and central banks have unleashed or prepared to roll out stimulus measures, the rapid spread of the disease and rising death toll are putting a strain on economies and stoking concerns of a worldwide recession.

The US Federal Reserve sprang a surprise half-point interest rate cut on Tuesday in an attempt to stem devastating fallout. But as coronavirus continues its rapid spread -- almost 100,000 people in 85 countries have now been infected -- investors are fleeing risk assets such as stocks for financial havens.

"With the economic impact of coronavirus large and rising, policymakers in advanced economies are being forced to react," said economist Adam Slater at research group Oxford Economics.

"But conventional monetary and fiscal options like the US Federal Reserve´s recent emergency rate cut, may not be enough." With dealers flocking to safety and yields on US Treasuries at record lows, gold has rocketed more than five percent this week to sit at more than seven-year highs.

S&P Global ratings said the virus could wipe more than $200 billion off Asia Pacific economies this year, sending growth to its lowest level in more than a decade, as governments struggle to combat the disease.

In a worst-case scenario, China could see growth of less than three percent, while Japan, Australia and Hong Kong could "flirt with recession", it said in a report. S&P said it expected the region to grow 4.0 percent this year as supply and demand shocks blow a $211 billion hole in the economy. That compares with a 4.8 percent estimate given in December and would be the worst performance since a contraction in 2008 caused by the global financial crisis.

"Asia-Pacific´s outlook has darkened due to the global spread of the coronavirus," it said. "This will exert domestic supply-and-demand shocks in Japan and Korea. It will mean weaker external demand from the US and Europe."

It saw China´s economy -- which was already stuttering before the crisis struck -- expanding 4.8 percent this year, which would be the worst in three decades. However, it added that in the worst case, which "assumes localized reinfections as people return to work and the re-imposition of some restrictions on activity" growth could crash to just 2.9 percent.

Also on Friday, the Asian Development Bank said it saw China taking a $103 billion hit, or 0.8 percentage point hit to GDP, while losses could hit $22 billion -- or 0.2 percentage points -- for other developing economies in the region.

"The magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain," the bank said in a statement. The Manila-based lender said in a virus analysis report.

The analysis estimated global impact in the range of $77 billion to $347 billion, or 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP). “In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviors and restrictions such as travel bans start easing 3 months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach $156 billion, or 0.2 percent of global GDP,” the bank said. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) would account for $103 billion of those losses — or 0.8 percent of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2 percent of its GDP.”

The analysis, the Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Developing Asia, presents full details on the scenarios considered. It also presents an estimated impact on individual developing Asian economies — and on sectors within these economies —including under a hypothetical “worst case” scenario for a given economy in the event of a significant outbreak.

“There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact,” a statement quoted ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada as saying. “This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses,” Sawada said. “We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak.”