Oil plunges as Opec plus output cut talks collapse

London: Oil prices dived more than nine percent to their lowest level in three years on Friday after talks between Opec and Russia over whether to cut oil production in response to the coronavirus collapsed without a deal.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, dropped as more than 9 percent as the talks unravelled to hit a three-year low of $45.28 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hit a low of $41.77 a barrel.

Russia, which has allied with Saudi Arabia and Opec since 2016 to help prop up oil markets, rejected calls from Opec to together curtail almost 4 per cent of global crude production with new output cuts, as a sharp drop in aviation and transport demand has sent prices down by a third since January.

As the two sides gathered at the Opec secretariat in Vienna, the start of the formal meeting of the so-called Opec+ group was delayed by more than five hours as ministers huddled in private meetings, attempting to find common ground.

But once the meeting finally got under way late in the afternoon, it was clear there was to be no reconciliation, putting in jeopardy an alliance that has propped up the oil market and stabilised prices over the past three years. The collapse in talks comes at a time when oil demand has slumped and the wider economy is being disrupted by a virus that threatens to become a global pandemic.

“Opec and Russia are staring into the abyss,” said Helima Croft at RBC Capital Markets. “If they walk away it could spell the end of the Russia-Saudi alliance, but it is not clear what Moscow gains from deciding to burn down the house.”

On one side Russia’s energy minister, Alexander Novak, indicated Moscow did not want to do any more than extend the group’s existing production deal — in place since before the coronavirus outbreak — to remove 2.1m barrels a day of oil production.

Saudi Arabia, led by energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, indicated it would walk away from the table unless Russia agrees to participate in a further 1.5m b/d cut.

The oil industry is bracing for demand to potentially shrink in 2020 for the first time since the financial crisis and a breakdown in the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia would threaten even lower prices, which have already fallen by a third to near $46 a barrel since January.

FGE Energy, a consultancy, said on Friday that they now expect oil demand to fall by 500,000 b/d this year, with most analysts having predicted at the start of the year it would expand by more than 1m b/d.

Opec+ sources said after the talks that they would continue consultations to stabilise the oil market, but made no comment on production cuts. The existing deal is due to expire at the end of March, raising the prospect that countries could pump crude freely by the end of the month.

Christyan Malek at JPMorgan said that Saudi Arabia had made clear in the lead-up to the meeting that it was not prepared to make further cuts without Russia’s co-operation, andmay be willing to endure a period of lower prices.

“Saudi is willing to entertain a ‘what-if’ scenario in that, if Russia doesn’t comply with incremental cuts the silver lining is a ‘reap what you sow’ moment for the oil market,” said Christyan Malek at JPMorgan. “[US] shale effectively shuts down and inventories fall.”

Russia too has indicated it can live with a lower oil price for a period and can see the benefit in squeezing shale producers, who have captured much of global oil demand growth for the past decade but are already struggling to make a profit. With investors in the US increasingly wary of funding shale’s expansion, many in the market think now might be the time for countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia to put the sector under pressure by letting prices fall, though this tactic failed in 2014.