Sat Mar 07, 2020
AFP
March 7, 2020

World Athletics postpone half-marathon champs until October

AFP
March 7, 2020

PARIS: The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in the Polish city of Gdynia was on Thursday postponed until October 17 because of the coronavirus.

“The current international situation would have seriously compromised the event at this time as many countries are now restricting international travel, invoking quarantines and advising citizens and event organisers to avoid mass gatherings,” track and field’s governing body World Athletics (WA) said in a statement.

“The advice from our medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation, is that the spread of the coronavirus is at a concerning level in many countries and all major gatherings should be reviewed.”

