Ahsan Raza to umpire in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza as one of the on-field umpires for the final of Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be played between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Ahsan’s partner on the field will be Kim Cotton, while Gregory Braithwaite will be the third umpire and Langton Rusere the fourth umpire. Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team.

Ahsan, a member of the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires, was also appointed on-field umpire for the semi-final between India and England, which was washed out in Sydney on Thursday.