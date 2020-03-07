Every eases to lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

MIAMI, Florida: Matt Every’s affinity for the Arnold Palmer Invitational was on display again on Thursday as the American fired seven birdies in a seven-under 65 to ease past Rory McIlroy for the first-round lead at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.
World number one McIlroy was in the clubhouse on 66 when Every — whose two US PGA Tour victories came at Bay Hill in 2014 and 2015 — caught fire. Every’s bogey-free round included a 45-foot birdie putt at the par-three second and a 32-foot birdie at the eighth — his penultimate hole of the day.
He found himself atop the leaderboard after missing the cut with a second-round 85 at the Honda Classic last week. McIlroy was buoyed by an eagle and five birdies in his five-under effort and was one stroke in front of Americans Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler.
McIlroy teed off on 10, and was delighted to salvage a bogey at the 11th, where an aggressive second shot found the water and he finished by rolling in an eight-foot putt to limit the damage.
Birdies at 16 and 18 — where he rolled in a 10-footer — had McIlroy heading for the first with “a bit of good pep in my step.” He eagled the fourth, where he hit a superb shot out of the fairway bunker to reach the green and made the 24-foot putt. Brooks Koepka, trying to regain peak form in the wake of a knee injury with the Masters coming up in April, carded an even-par 72.
