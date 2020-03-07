Every eases to lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill

MIAMI, Florida: Matt Every’s affinity for the Arnold Palmer Invitational was on display again on Thursday as the American fired seven birdies in a seven-under 65 to ease past Rory McIlroy for the first-round lead at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

World number one McIlroy was in the clubhouse on 66 when Every — whose two US PGA Tour victories came at Bay Hill in 2014 and 2015 — caught fire. Every’s bogey-free round included a 45-foot birdie putt at the par-three second and a 32-foot birdie at the eighth — his penultimate hole of the day.

He found himself atop the leaderboard after missing the cut with a second-round 85 at the Honda Classic last week. McIlroy was buoyed by an eagle and five birdies in his five-under effort and was one stroke in front of Americans Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy teed off on 10, and was delighted to salvage a bogey at the 11th, where an aggressive second shot found the water and he finished by rolling in an eight-foot putt to limit the damage.

Birdies at 16 and 18 — where he rolled in a 10-footer — had McIlroy heading for the first with “a bit of good pep in my step.” He eagled the fourth, where he hit a superb shot out of the fairway bunker to reach the green and made the 24-foot putt. Brooks Koepka, trying to regain peak form in the wake of a knee injury with the Masters coming up in April, carded an even-par 72.