CITY PULSE: Reliquary

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gul, Aqeel Solangi, Aylia Adil, Danish Ahmed, Meher Afroz, Moeen Faruqi, Munawar Ali Syed, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Shazia Zuberi, Tapu Javeri, Wajid Ali and Zoya Currimbhoy’s art exhibition titled ‘Reliquary’ until March 7. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Love Songs

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Muhammad Atif Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Songs’ until March 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

1X1

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an annual showcase of works by 52 contemporary artists from across Pakistan titled ‘1X1’ until March 16. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Romantic Oriental Beauties

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Hajra Mansur’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Romantic Oriental Beauties’ from March 10 to March 15. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Body Memories

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Marium M Habib and Rabia Ali’s art exhibition titled ‘Body Memories’ until March 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Cubo Rayonism

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Mansoor Rahi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cubo Rayonism’ until March 10. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Life of Strays

T2F is hosting Rahat Niazi and Ali Khurshid’s art exhibition titled ‘Life of Strays’ until March 19 at its Faraar Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Performing Arts Festival

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting International Performing Arts Festival 2020 until March 22 at its Zia Mohyeddin Theatre and Basement Theatre. Call 021-35693701 for more information.