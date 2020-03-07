50pc of women, children screened at KPC found with iron deficiency anaemia

As many as 50 per cent of women and children who were screened for haemoglobin levels at a screening camp at the Karachi Press Club on Friday were found to be having iron deficiency anemia, while around 25 per cent of adult males were facing iron deficiency anaemia.

Similarly, half of the women and children who were screened for bone density had weak bones, while over 20 per cent of adult males also had weak bones, organisers of the camp, which was held in connection with International Women’s Day, showed.

Around 50 women and children and a similar percentage of adult males were screened at the camp, organised by the health committee of the KPC in collaboration with the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP).

Speaking on the occasion, obstetricians and gynecologists said iron deficiency qanemia and weak bones were two major issues facing women and children in Pakistan, while a considerable number of men were also suffering from these conditions, due to which they were unable to perform both physically and mentally at their workplaces, educational institutes and even at their homes.

They said that in women of childbearing age, the most common cause of iron deficiency anemia is a loss of iron in the blood due to heavy menstruation or pregnancy. They added that poor diet or certain intestinal diseases that affect how the body absorbs iron can also cause iron deficiency anemia.

According to the experts, symptoms of moderate to severe iron deficiency anemia could be general fatigue, weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, strange cravings to eat items that aren’t food, such as dirt, ice, or clay, cold hands and feet, headaches and fast or irregular heartbeat. Iron deficiency anemia is normally treated with iron supplements and or changes to diet.

The SOGP also issued a detailed statement, stating that in Pakistan access to quality healthcare is limited, with high out of pocket expenses, and maternal mortality, neonatal and child health outcomes remain poor, with high instances of maternal and child deaths. A United Nations report mentioned that 48.1 per cent of women and girls between the ages of 15-49 do not have a say in decisions related to their health.

The Obs and Gynae Society maintained that widespread and chronic malnutrition continues to exist due to poverty and discriminatory division of household resources. According to the National Nutritional Survey 2018, 41.7 per cent of women of reproductive age (15-49 years) are anaemic and 18.2 per cent are iron deficient. The majority of women (79.7 per cent) are affected by Vitamin D deficiency, and 26.5 per cent have deficiency of calcium.

Referring to various surveys, the society said use of contraception in Pakistan has stagnated at about 34 per cent, and despite efforts to increase access to contraception, the demand for family planning of 17 per cent currently married women is still unmet.

Nearly half of all pregnancies in Pakistan are unintended, and of them 25 per cent end as abortions, while 15 per cent result in unintended births, the SOGP said and added that it is estimated that 22 million unsafe abortions take place annually in Pakistan.

Improvements have however been documented in the percentages of women having at least four antenatal visits (51 per cent) and postnatal check-ups in the first two days after birth (62 per cent), deliveries at health facilities have increased from 48 per cent to 66 per cent.

The increased number of child births in health facilities is an opportunity to implement immediate post-pregnancy family planning so that women leave not only with a baby but also with a contraceptive.

Despite progress, a pregnant woman is still dying every 40–45 minutes, and, according to UN estimates 2019, the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is 140/100,000 live births.

One third of all maternal deaths can be saved by delaying motherhood, spacing births, avoiding unwanted pregnancies and unsafely performed abortions and stopping childbearing when they have reached the desired family size.

The SOGP further informed that one in nine women in Pakistan develops breast cancer but an early diagnosis by self-breast examination and screening mammograms can prevent high mortality, but, unfortunately, due to lack of awareness and negligence towards women’s health, breast cancer is diagnosed quite late.

Similarly, the incidence of cervical cancer is increasing. It cannot be denied that poor women’s health is directly linked to their social standing and opportunities, affecting their ability to work, perform and sense of well-being.

“Maternal death cannot be prevented without ensuring access to clean, safe drinking water; we will not be able to combat climate change or improve the economy, without addressing unmet need for family planning; we will not be able to increase literacy rates without addressing infrastructure and systemic issues regarding women’s health,” the SOGP statement concluded.