‘Ishrat reforms’ & bureaucratic resistance

LAHORE: In 72 years of Pakistani history politicians have been purged many times; though some managed to adjust themselves to enjoy power in numerous governments be it military or democratic, bureaucracy has mostly stayed put hoodwinking the governments in all eras.

Bureaucracy, the world over, remains unscathed on change of political government. They execute the government policies and manage day to day affairs of the state within the ambit of law. This is not so in Pakistan. Taming the bureaucracy has always been the hardest nut to crack here. Many attempts to reform it have miserably failed.

Such an attempt has again been made to not only clean the bureaucracy but also make changes in its operations to ensure right man is at the right job and promotions are merit-based. Dr Ishrat Hussain, the author of reforms, has also hinted at same career based promotions for all cadres inducted in above grade 17, subject, of course, to fulfillment of the criteria of merit, based on tests and performance. The opposition to the reform proposal again is as strong as ever.

The bureaucracy in Pakistan feels more comfortable the way it has been working for decades without any accountability or scrutiny. It is unfortunate that unscrupulous elements have penetrated the systems so deeply in the bureaucratic system that it would require a huge operation to clean the system. Many heads would have to roll to bring the transparency back in custom operations. The ‘Ishrat reforms’ also call for early retirement of inefficient bureaucrats but who would determine the criteria for efficiency. There are fears the sold-out blue-eyed boys will be retained and the not-for-sale upright ones be removed.

Bureaucracy is meant to operate the affairs of the government smoothly and remove snags that deny or delay the rightful needs of the general public. Singapore perhaps has the best and most efficient bureaucracy, while ours is among the worst. They are apolitical and do not side with any political party, group or institution. The prudent bureaucrats strictly operate within rules and regulations. They open transparently with full documentation. Technologisation has become their most favored tool. Unfortunately the bureaucrats in Pakistan are averse to technologisation of the system and are mostly not disciplined.

The 2006-08 National Commission for Government Reforms under Dr Ishrat Hussain took two years to prepare a very comprehensive report covering all aspects of the civil service administration, police, local governments, and other areas. By the time that report came out, the government had changed, and the new government was bamboozled by the bureaucrats into ignoring the report and its implementation.

The inefficiencies, mode of operations and corrupt practices have almost multiplied in the bureaucracy in past one decade and it certainly needs a major surgery and not pills for removing the malignant growths of inefficient gradually as envisaged in the recent reform agenda. Corruption has spread at every level in the bureaucracy. In some institutions corruption is institutionalised.

The bribe is collected at the lowest level (peons, clerks, assistants or lowest level policemen, sub-inspectors and inspectors). The booty after small distribution at lower level goes to highest non-cadre post (superintendents, deputy superintendents of police cadres also collect bribes at their level). From there it first goes to the lowest cadre among officers and from there it is passed on for distribution at higher levels. The system works smoothly

All bureaucrats may not be corrupt but majority of them are at all levels. The honest ones are always sidelined and when the criteria for purging the efficient would be applied they would be the ones that would be deemed as inefficient. The bureaucracy needs a huge overhaul. Real power is concentrated in the hands of 6,000 central superior services officers.

There are 640,000 federal government employees out of which 95 percent or around 608,000 are of grade 1-16.

The remaining 5 percent are employed in grade 17-22. Only 6,000 officers are from superior services group and have very defined career paths. The remaining officers, mainly engineers, doctors, financial analysts, and PhDs, are in 17-19 grade and have to wait for a decade or so for next promotion. Most of them retire mostly in grade 19.

The new reforms suggest against filling most of the grade 1-16 posts after they fall vacant on retirements. The reforms also recommend defining a merit-based promotion path for all non-CSS officers from grade 17 upwards, while subjecting the promotion of officers to performance and merit (no assured career promotions). Will the reforms be implemented as envisaged by the author?