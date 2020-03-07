Urban collapse

It has become a regular occurrence in Karachi. A building collapses, a couple of statements are issued, some officials are suspended, and then we are back to business as usual. In the latest tragedy not one but three buildings came tumbling down on Thursday and took at least 15 lives and injured dozens. This three-building collapse is unusual but not unexpected. Most structures meant for one or two floors pile up six and eight, resulting in weak underpinnings that crumble and kill unsuspecting dwellers. The catastrophe that struck on Thursday was not a natural calamity but an entirely man-made one which could have been avoided had our builders and planners an iota of obligation and responsibility. The residential quarters in Golimar have become highly congested over the past decades. Areas which had small dwellings meant for one or at the most two families now have tall buildings accommodating as many as a dozen families within one structure.

The building collapse that engulfed the neighbouring structures too, took place when a six-storey tall edifice suddenly fell to the ground. This collapse is said to be the result of the builder’s greed who was adding another floor on top of the already one-plus five structure. The most disappointing feature of this series of collapses is that just a month back a similar tragedy had struck but the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) did not take any measures to prevent such tragedies. Just within the past one year we have witnessed multiple such building collapses that have claimed dozens of lives but the SBCA has yet to initiate demolition of hazardous and illegal buildings. The SBCA is responsible on at least two counts: one, its failure to implement building planning guidelines; and two, its inability or unwillingness to control substandard building construction.

Now, what is to be done? Unless some stringent punishments are given to both builders and planners, this practice is not likely to stop. Rampant corruption too is directly responsible for this negligence and non-compliance. All those who approve building plans without due diligence must be brought to book. Normally one officer blames another for corruption and gets away unscathed. There must be some mechanism to ascribe blame to the top person. Second, the builders must be registered and only regulated building contractors should be allowed to construct structures that are more than two storeys high. The tragedy that happened on Thursday must not be allowed to be repeated.