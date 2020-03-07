Teacher charged with over 30 sex offences

LONDON: A former teacher has been charged with more than 30 sex offences against three girls while working at a west London school.

Ben Breakwell, 39, who now lives in Monkgate, York, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He is charged with four counts of taking or making indecent images of children and 32 charges relating to alleged sexual activity with three girls, the Metropolitan Police said. Breakwell is said to have committed the offences while a teacher at a school in Hammersmith.