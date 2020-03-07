Don’t go to the border, EU tells migrants

ZAGREB: The EU’s diplomatic chief on Friday made a direct appeal to migrants in Turkey thinking of coming to Europe, telling them not to go to the border with Greece.

Thousands of refugees have flocked to the frontier and on Friday the Greek police used tear gas to fend off some trying to break through the fence. The movement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that migrants would no longer be stopped from trying to leave the country.

“I want to send a clear message — don’t go to the border. The border is not open,” EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of foreign ministers. The 27 ministers issued a statement repeating their rejection of Turkey’s “use of migratory pressure for political purposes” and Borrell said it was clear someone had told migrants to go to the border.

“If someone tells you you can go because the border’s open and you can go freely into Greece or Cyprus that’s not true,” he said. “Avoid a situation in which you could be in danger. Avoid escalation of the crisis. Avoid moving to a closed door and please don’t tell people they can go because it’s not true.”

The drama has sent tensions soaring between the EU and Turkey and raised fears of a repeat of the 2015-16 migrant crisis, which was curbed by a deal cut between Brussels and Ankara.