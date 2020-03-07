Karachi building collapse death toll hits 18

KARACHI: Rescuers using their bare hands searched on Friday for missing people after an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble, taking the death toll to 18.

Soldiers have been deployed to help in the search efforts after a five-storey building and two adjoining houses collapsed in the metropolis on Thursday. The residential building had been constructed as a four-storey complex, but another floor was added about a year ago, in violation of construction rules, officials said earlier. A building inspector said the sewage system appeared to have triggered the disaster, but a full technical investigation would be carried out. Rehan Hashmi, a senior municipal official, said the army had been deployed to help with the rescue and recovery mission. “Seven people are still missing, but it is premature to say whether they were trapped under the debris or not,” Hashmi said earlier.

Narrow alleys restricted the access of heavy machinery to the disaster site, meaning much of the rubble is being cleared manually.