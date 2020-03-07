Three more Kashmiris booked under draconian PSA

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation authorities have booked three more youths under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the three youths were identified as Nisar Ahmed Rathar, Mubarak Ahmed Dar and Faheem Ahmed Sofi. Rathar was taken to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu while Dar and Sofi were lodged at sub-jail Mattan in district Islamabad.

Under the PSA, a person can be kept under detention for up to two years without trial. Thousands of Kashmiris remain illegally detained in various Indian jails and occupied Kashmir and most of them were arrested after August 5, 2019 when India revoked the special status of the occupied territory and placed it under military siege. Over 750 of the Kashmiri detainees have been booked under the PSA.

Separately, Indian troops arrested a youth, identified as Waseem Bashir, during a cordon and search operation in Monghama area of Pulwama district late on Thursday. The troops have dubbed the arrested youth as “over-ground worker” for fighters.