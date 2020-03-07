Extremist ideology weakening India, says Baroness Warsi

BIRMINGHAM: Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has condemned the violence against Muslims in India that resulted in more than 40 people losing their lives, hundreds injured and thousands losing their livelihoods at the hands of extremists linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to The News, Lady Warsi, the former chairperson of the Conservative Party, expressed her shock and sadness at the killing of a muezzin in India which — in her opinion — is not only making India weak but also Hinduism and that too from within.

Baroness Warsi said: “The Hindutva’s extremist ideology is not only destroying India but also Hinduism. This is not an issue only for Muslims, but also for Hindus, Sikhs and even of people with no religion.”

In her opinion, whenever extremism gets a hold over a religion or a country, it only causes havoc. These extremist ideologies not only destroy a religion, but also the whole society. The Conservative peer urged all to stand united against the extremists not only in India but also wherever seen in the world.

Answering a question about Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Warsi said: “Human rights can never be a bilateral issue, it’s a global issue. It’s an issue for United Nations.”

She urged British government to raise the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir with India as it was Britain in the first place that created this issue. And it is because of Britain that Kashmir is a disputed territory thus far.

Warsi said: “We are witnessing the violence against Muslims not only in Kashmir and Delhi but also in other parts of India. In my option it’s the responsibility of British government to raise these issues with India. Britain should not feel itself so weak on global stage post-Brexit, we shouldn’t be scared of calling a spade a spade.”

Where on one side she condemned the violence in India, on the other hand she lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear massage of minorities being equal citizens and his assurance for the safety of all the minorities in Pakistan.

In a recent statement on social media, the Pakistani premiere vowed that anyone in Pakistan targeting non-Muslim citizens or their places of worships will be dealt with strictly.

Baroness Warsi said she was really delighted by the remarks United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres made during his recent visit to Pakistan. “When UN’s Secretary General visited the Kartarpur Gurdawar (Narowal) he said that he’s never seen a better example of interfaith harmony anywhere else. These are the things which give Pakistan a better image on globe”, added Warsi.

Referring to a recent statement by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, where he said that Pakistan is safe and open for tourism and cricket, Warsi said: “I’m delighted he (Turner) made these remarks about Pakistan.

“This is the symbol of a normal democratic society that people from other countries are going there for tourism and to participate in sports activities.”

Baroness Warsi has been awarded Sitara-e-Pakistan by the government of Pakistan and she will be travelling to Pakistan later this month to receive this award.