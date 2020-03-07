Kumrat snow festival from 14th

DIR: A two-day Kumrat snow festival is going to be organised in the scenic valley of Kumrat from March 14 to 15.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The local traditional games and musical shows would also be the part of the festival. Social activist and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf local leader, Anwar Ali, from Byar has been nominated as focal person for the festival. He has played a key role to convince Tourism Corporation's managing director, Junaid Khan, on organising a sports and cultural festival in the picturesque Kumrat valley to promote tourism in winter season. The TCKP had given a special task to him to make arrangements for the said festival along with the district administration. The officials visited the Kumrat valley some two weeks ago and after that submitted a brief report to MD Tourism Corporation about organising snow and cultural festival. After submitting the report, the TCKP decided to organise the festival from March 14 to 15.