Traffic police issue tickets to 102,359 drivers in two months

PESHAWAR: The City Traffic Police have issued tickets to 102,359 commuters for violation of the rules and collected Rs37.4 million as fine during the last two months, officials said on Friday.

“A special drive has been launched against the violators of the traffic rules in Peshawar for the last two months, during which 102,359 drivers were issued tickets. Out of these, 21,541 people were issued tickets for wrong parking, 3,905 for driving vehicles without permits, 1,121 for driving unregistered vehicles, over 10,000 for riding motorbikes without helmets and 3,140 for driving cars without licenses," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Waseem Ahmad Khalil told reporters.

He said that a special drive was also going on against encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic on busy roads. “The traffic police have also taken action against the youths involved in wheeling on Northern Bypass that can result in casualties. All the cops have been directed to go after them, following which 95 were arrested,” said Waseem Khalil. He added that action was also being taken against the motorcyclists who approach filling stations without wearing helmets after a ban imposed by the district administration. The SSP Traffic said the special education unit of the traffic police was visiting various educational institutions and holding camps on roads to raise awareness about safe driving among the drivers. The official said the commuters are also educated about the traffic rules, lane discipline, wearing seatbelts and helmets.

“The education campaign is meant to reduce the fatalities during road accidents and the public should make sure they wear seatbelts and helmets for safe journey," said the official. He said they imposed fine of Rs233,900 and challaned 3,239 people in last month’s campaign against motorcycle riders without wearing helmets. On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur, the SP Headquarters, SP Cantt and SP city, the City Traffic Police conducted operation against the unregistered motorcycles throughout the district.

SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmad Khalil directed authorities to continue the crackdown against tinted glasses, without helmet riding and unregistered motorcycles as without helmet, riding motorcycle is a life risk. Similarly, the seat belts is also necessary during driving to save precious lives.