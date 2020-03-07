15,000 treated at PRCS health facilities in Khyber, Kurram

PESHAWAR: The four health centres two each in Khyber and Kurram tribal districts being run by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) treated around 15,000 patients in the last one month.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman for merged areas Asif Khan Mehsud along with representatives of Islamabad headquarters visited the health centres in Bara tehsil in Khyber district to examine the facilities being provided to the local people. Flanked by representatives of the national headquarters, Faheem Qaiser, Saba Hussain, Mateen Saeed and Secretary Merged Areas Saeed Kamal Mehsud, the chairman was briefed by provincial health staff of PRCS with regard to various facilities in health centres. He was informed that health facilities including ambulance for referral, medicines and others were being provided to patients of the area. Later, talking to media persons, Asif Khan Mehsud said the four health centres, two each in Khyber and Kurram tribal districts had treated around 15,000 patients in the last one month. Out of these patients, a great number of females and children were also treated in health facilities by trained health staff of PRCS, he said. He added that PRCS believed in the provision of basic health facilities to people of the merged districts and for the purpose, the organisation has taken initiative and made functional four basic health units (BHUs), two each in Khyber and Kurram tribal districts. While keeping in view the worsening health situation in the merged districts, Asif Khan, said his organization was committed to providing health facilities to people at their doorsteps. He also thanked the district administration and other relevant authorities for issuance of no-objection certificate. Ghulam Khan, a local in Tawda Chena in Bara, said the organisation had done a great job by making this health centre functional.