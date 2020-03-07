168 projects initiated in merged districts

PESHAWAR: About 168 different development projects have been initiated in the newly-merged districts under the accelerated implementation plan (AIP) to bring these areas on a par with the developed districts of the province, a meeting was told on Friday. Chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the meeting reviewed the progress made so far on the development projects under AIP. Obstacles hindering the smooth implementation of some of the scheme were also discussed and important decisions taken to resolve them, said a handout. The meeting was informed that 71 percent of the funds allocated under Insaf Rozgar Scheme has been spent to provide employment opportunities to the youth of merged districts. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that rapid development of merged districts was the top priority of the government and directed all authorities concerned to implement the development plan in merged districts.