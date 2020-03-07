Steps on to digitalise BISEs’ system: minister

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan on Friday said that efforts were underway to digitalise the complete system in all the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) of the province to eliminate corruption.

He was addressing a ceremony of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Abbottabad at BISE Auditorium after awarding medals and prizes to position holders of the annual Secondary and Higher Secondary School examinations-2019 here on other day. He directed the board officials to establish a liaison office of the Abbottabad board at Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram to facilitate students of the far-flung areas. Akbar Ayub said the PTI-led government had given priority to education sector and different kinds of schemes and projects were being initiated to facilitate youths and students who form around 60% of country’s population. The ceremony was largely attended by the students, parents, teachers, chairmen of Bannu and Mardan boards and senior officials of the Education Department. Chairman of Abbottabad board, Prof Mukhtiar, and Secretary Dr Shaishta Irshad presented an annual report of Abbottabad board. He announced one-month salary to the BISE staff and employees as a bonus.