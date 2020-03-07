Death toll from rain-related incidents jumps to 10 in KP

PESHAWAR: The death toll from rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to 10 as four more deaths were reported on Friday while the number of injured jumped to 15.

Two children identified as six-year-old Yaseen and three-year-old Asim were killed while five others, including Tehsinullah, Muniba, Javeria and two others, were injured in a roof collapsed in Badaber.

Two women were killed and as many were injured when roof of a house collapsed in Pir Sadu village in Takht Bhai tehsil of Mardan district, locals said. They said that due to torrential rain, the roof of a room of one Aslam Khan’s house caved in, killing his wife and daughter and injuring two other women. Following the incident, the locals and Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene and launched rescue work and shifted the dead and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The intermittent rain continued for the third consecutive day on Friday causing hardships to the dwellers. A total of 11 houses and a school building was damaged due to torrential rain in the province during the last three days. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has already issued alert to the district administration in all districts of the province and is in contact with the relevant authorities 24 hour. Widespread rain wind-thunderstorm was reported from different districts. According to Meteorological Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malam Jabba received the highest amount of rain 49 millimeter followed by Upper Dir and Lower Dir with 29, Takht Bhai and Saidu Sharif 24, Cherat 20, Drosh 17, Kakul 16, Parachinar, Mirkhani and Dera Ismail Khan 15, Chitral 14, Pattan 12, Kalam 10, Peshawar 9 and Balakot 2 millimeter during the 24 hours. The Met office forecast said that more rain was expected in KP, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Saturday). Hailstorm was also expected at few places.