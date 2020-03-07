10 students injured

HARIPUR: At least 10 schoolchildren were injured when a rickshaw rammed into a roadside tree near Khanpur. A tri-wheeler carrying students was on the way to Khanpur city from Darra Dada Shaheed village when it veered off the road and hit the roadside tree. As a result, 10 students sustained injuries who were shifted to the Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Doctors said that seven of the students were discharged from the hospital while three were referred to D HQ Hospital owing to their serious condition.