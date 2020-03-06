CNG subsidy

One of the most effective and quickest ways to reduce pollution caused by vehicular traffic is to shift to CNG instead of gasoline. We already have the infrastructure and the supply chain to immediately improve the air quality instead of waiting for electric vehicles to eventually make an impact. Unfortunately, the government has set an unreasonably high gas cost for CNG industry in Punjab, making the use of CNG economically unattractive. Hence RLNG which is now available for $3/mmbtu in the international market is supplied to CNG pumps at $10.5/mmbtu in Punjab. The entire cost of the subsidies provided to fertilizer, export and domestic sectors is being charged to the CNG sector. (For comparison, the fertilizer industry is provided gas at less than $1/mmbtu). The government can rationalise the cross subsidy, so that CNG fuel becomes viable for general vehicle owners. With greater use of CNG, smog and pollution can be drastically reduced.

Mohsin Alim Qazi

Islamabad