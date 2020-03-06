Govt committed to resolve expats issues: Sarwar

LONDON: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has assured Pakistani expatriates that the government is committed to resolving all their issues — particularly those related to their investments in Pakistan.

He made the remarks during a speech at the Pakistan High Commission, where he attended a roadshow to introduce the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and related investment opportunities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a press release said on Thursday.