March 6, 2020
March 6, 2020

Govt committed to resolve expats issues: Sarwar

World

March 6, 2020

LONDON: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has assured Pakistani expatriates that the government is committed to resolving all their issues — particularly those related to their investments in Pakistan.

He made the remarks during a speech at the Pakistan High Commission, where he attended a roadshow to introduce the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and related investment opportunities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a press release said on Thursday.

