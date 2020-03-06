close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
March 6, 2020

Women’s march slogan a ‘sheer obscenity’: Fazl

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has termed this year’s ‘Aurat March’ slogan “mera jism, meri marzi (my body, my choice)” a “sheer obscenity”.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the JUI-F chief said the Constitution, law and civilisation do not allow such an obscenity. “This slogan has been chanted by only one per cent of the community,” he claimed. He also alleged the Aurat March is a “foreign agenda”.

“What rights are they demanding?” he asked. “Islam has given share to women in inheritance, property and livelihood. However certain people are all set to drag the country to an era of ignorance,” he said.

‘Aurat March’ is set to take place throughout the country on International Women’s Day (Sunday).

