Anti-corporal punishment law in the works: Mazari

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was going to introduce a draft legislation against corporal punishment in schools.

Talking to reporters alongside singer and social worker Shahzad Roy, Mazari said corporal punishment was repugnant to Islamic tenets and injunctions, and noted that Islamabad already had banned it from schools. Roy, who had filed the petition against corporal punishment in the Islamabad High Court, said there was a dire need to change the mindset over the issue. He appreciated the government for bringing forward legislation against corporal punishment.