Virus cases inch up in Pakistan with sixth patient

KARACHI: A sixth case of the novel coronavirus was found in Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed on Thursday.

In a tweet, Dr Mirza said the patient “is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of.” He did not mention where the patient was. However, earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was told during a meeting that another person with coronavirus was found in Karachi.

According to Geo News, the 69-year-old patient had returned from Iran on February 25. He was being monitored by the health department and was tested on Thursday when he started showing symptoms. The Chief Minister directed the provincial government to have all those who came into contact with the person tested for the virus.