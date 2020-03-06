UK sees first virus death as cases double in 48 hours

LONDON: A patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The patient had been “in an out of hospital” for other reasons but was admitted on Wednesday evening to the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust and tested positive. The news comes as cases of coronavirus in the UK have more than doubled in 48 hours as the country moves towards the delay phase of tackling the virus.

Some 116 people have tested positive, including 105 in England, three in Wales, six in Scotland and three in Northern Ireland. Just two days ago there were 51 UK cases.

A statement from the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said: “Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died. The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus. The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Last week, the Foreign Office confirmed a British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan, had died from the virus. Out of the cases identified in England, 25 of them are in London. The north-west and north-east each have 17 cases and four cases are still to be determined, the Department of Health said.

Engalnd’s Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty earlier told MPs the UK has now mainly moved into the delay phase, which means measures can be ramped up to delay its spread, with possibilities including school closures, encouraging greater home working, and reducing the number of large-scale gatherings.

However, Prof Whitty said closing schools would possibly only have a “marginal effect”, adding that children do not appear to be as badly affected by Covid-19 as other groups. And he told MPs the UK is now “heavily planning” for the mitigation phase.

Prof Whitty was giving evidence to the Health and Social Care Committee, with MPs including former health secretary Jeremy Hunt. He also warned MPs that critical care beds in the NHS could be put under intense pressure during an epidemic.

He said the NHS is “incredibly good at flexing” to meet the demands put on it but acknowledged that, at a peak, “things may be considerably less well done than we would hope for a short but definable period of time”.