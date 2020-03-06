PML-N raises possibility of cooperation with key PTI ally

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday reached out to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan, a key ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for discussing the possibility of future cooperation to “resolve country’s challenges and strengthen democracy”.

A PML-N delegation, led by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, met the MQM-P leadership at the party’s temporary office in Bahadurabad, here. The delegation included Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Musadik Malik.

Briefing the media about the meeting, ex-PM Abbasi said they were visiting the metropolis at the directives of party president Shahbaz Sharif. In the meeting, he said they discussed country’s political situation and challenges to democracy and economy and pondered on steps to sort out the very problems.

Abbasi maintained the method and model of governance adopted in the past failed to resolve common man’s problems, and emphasised the need for all the stakeholders and political parties to sit together decide future course of action to jointly resolve the problems faced by the country. “We have visited our brothers with this message,” he said, adding: “I am hopeful that we all will jointly be able to address the issues faced by the country.”

The former premier urged the need for evolving a consensus among all the political parties to solve national issues. In response to a question regarding the public state after the incumbent government completes its tenure, Abbasi laughed, saying he could not provide a proper answer while standing beside the PTI administration’s coalition partner. “What I can say, however, is that I pray that this government completes its tenure so it may expose them to the people and the damages they have done to the country,” he said.

“But if I give my opinion as a Pakistani, I believe each second of this government is a burden on the country. They have failed to deliver and the economy is sinking,” he lamented. “I could never imagine that a political party could damage the country’s economy as much as they [PTI] have done.”

The former premier reiterated that there was an urgent need to form a new government in Pakistan. Refuting a reporter’s question that the PML-N did not deliver in Karachi, he said: “It is on record that our government released a lot of funds for provinces and supported them. You will not find an example like that.

Abbasi said the PML-N was not part of any deal and there was only one narrative in the party, adding Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and everyone else in the party believe that the country should be run according to law and the Constitution as only true democracy could move Pakistan forward on the path of progress. Replying to a question, he said they did not believe in such things like “minus one minus two or national government”.

On the occasion, MQM-P Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui thanked the PML-N delegation for visiting the party’s office. He said the country’s biggest opposition party was visiting the government’s coalition partner, and that which kind of relations between the government and opposition parties should be in sophisticated societies, that was the first step towards achieving that goal.

He said the Constitution of the country was sacred for them but it should also be implemented. Siddiqui said a “pseudo-democracy cannot resolve the country’s challenges” as he stood alongside top leaders of the PML-N. “Only true democracy is the solution for the country’s problems,” he added.

“We should envision a democracy where farmers and labourers represent their peers and where the common folk are lawmakers, those who not only have knowledge, but have also faced the common man’s problems. After today’s positive meeting I believe that we are ready for a strong democracy,” Siddiqui added.

Earlier, Abbasi visited Quaid’s mausoleum alongside the other senior party leaders. There, he said the country in its present state was far removed from Jinnah’s vision of a democratic state. “There is no democracy in Quaid’s Pakistan but dictatorship” at the moment, he had said. “Karachi was the city of lights in 2018 and there was peace.”

When asked whether an alliance was being formed to oust the government, Abbasi said there was no need for one. “We came to Karachi to meet everyone. Our doors are open for everyone.”

The PML-N leaders, who are in Karachi for a two-day visit, were also expected to meet their counterparts from the Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Farooq Sattar-led faction of the MQM-P.