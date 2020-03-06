Four BISP cash points sealed in Upper Dir

DIR: Four cash points of the Benazir Income Support Programme were sealed in Dir city in Upper Dir district after their owners were found involved in taking money from the BISP beneficiaries.

Additional Assistant Commissioner/Executive Magistrate Ijaz Akhtar along with assistant director BISP, Dir, Sajjad Ahmad, visited the Dir city cash points and asked the beneficiaries about the issue of taking money from them by the owners of cash points.

It may be mentioned here that the action was taken on the complaints of some beneficiaries that staff of some cash points were involved in taking money from them. A probe was conducted and the four cash points were sealed after the owners were found them guilty.

AAC Ijaz Akhtar said that the district administration of Upper Dir was visiting the cash points on regular basis and was keeping a close checking over them.

He said that they asked the beneficiaries to approach them about any complaints.

DENGUE: A meeting was held at the deputy commissioner office to take prior steps to prevent dengue fever.

The deputy commissioner Upper Dir Khalid Iqbal Khattak presided the meeting.

Officials from various departments also attended the meeting. The participants discussed precautionary measures about the dengue fever and the arrangements made so far.