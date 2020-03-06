Sri Lanka seizes record drugs haul at sea

COLOMBO: Two foreign trawlers packed with over $33 million worth of heroin and crystal methamphetamine were seized in Sri Lanka´s biggest-ever drugs bust at sea, a navy spokesman said Thursday.

Troops found 400 kilogrammes (about 880 pounds) of heroin and 100 kilogrammes (about 220 pounds) of the drug "ice" on board the two vessels, spokesman Isuru Sooriyabandarasaid.

The street value of the seized narcotics was estimated by officials to be 6,000 million rupees ($33.5 million). The vessels, as well as a Sri Lankan fishing boat, were Thursday escorted to a harbour near the capital Colombo.

Sixteen foreign crew and five Sri Lankan crewmen were detained for questioning, Sooriyabandara added. The nationalities of the foreigners were not disclosed by authorities. "The two foreign vessels were trying to offload the drugs onto a Sri Lankan fishing boat," Sooriyabandara told AFP.

The foreign vessels, which carried no registration, were intercepted in international waters some 1,100 kilometres (687 miles) from Sri Lanka´s coast. Sooriyabandara said investigators were checking GPS data on board the vessels to establish the route and the point of origin.