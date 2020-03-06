Kenin brushes aside Vitalia in Lyon

LYON: Australian Open cha­m­pion Sofia Kenin snapped a three-match losing streak by easing past Russian Vitalia Diatchenko in straight sets at the WTA event in Lyon on Wednesday.

The American top seed, who had lost her opening matches in both Dubai and Doha in recent weeks, beat her 107th-ranked opponent 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round.

Kenin will next face Romanian qualifier Jaqueline Adina Cristian.

World number five Kenin took the opening set off Diatchenko on her third set point, before battling through a topsy-turvy second which featured six breaks of serve.

“I didn’t have the best two weeks,” Kenin told wtatour.com.

Her maiden Slam triumph had been followed by a win over Anastasija Sevastova in the Fed Cup before losses to Latvia´s former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, also in Fed Cup, Elena Rybakina in Dubai and Dayana Yastremska in Doha.