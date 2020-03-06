Mavericks hold off Pelicans

LOS ANGELES: Luka Doncic had a record-setting 30-point triple double as the Dallas Mavericks held off Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime in the National Basketball Association action on Wednesday.

The score was tied three times in the extra session before Doncic drained a clutch three pointer with 70 seconds left to make it 121-118 in a thrilling matchup that featured two of the league’s brightest young stars in Doncic and Zion Williamson.

Doncic finished with 34 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, while Pelicans rising star Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes of playing time in the first back-to-back games of his NBA career.

But Williamson couldn’t match the heroics of the 21-year-old Doncic, who broke the Mavs’ career triple double record with his 22nd overall. The Slovenian did it in just his 122nd career game.

Doncic also became the youngest player in NBA history to record a game with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Doncic sprained his right thumb. He had it checked by team doctors and afterwards said it felt good.

After the game, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry got upset with New Orleans reporters asking whether the 19-year-old Williamson can handle playing back-to-back games.

“He’s fine. We worry about him too fricking much. He’s 19-years old, he’s fine,” Gentry said as he walked away from the media scrum.

“Physically I felt fine,” said Williamson.

Seth Curry added 21 points, Tim Hardaway scored 18 and Delon Wright had 10 for the Mavericks, who improved to 6-3 in the past nine games.

Brandon Ingram scored 27 before fouling out, Lonzo Bell had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight. Jrue Holiday had 19 points, Frank Jackson scored 12, and Derrick Favors added 10 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Elsewhere, reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds as the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks captured the season series from Indiana with a 119-100 win over the Pacers. Khris Middleton scored eight of his 20 points in a third-quarter run that gave them the victory and helped the Bucks rebound from a 105-89 loss to Miami two nights earlier.