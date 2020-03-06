Archer to stay at Sussex

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England pace bowler Jofra Archer has signed a two-year contract extension with Sussex, the club announced on Thursday.
The 24-year-old rarely gets to play for his county due to his England commitments after making an instant impact in being their leading wicket-taker in the triumphant World Cup campaign. The Barbados-born star also held his nerve to bowl the decisive Super Over that saw England edge New Zealand in the final last year.
The deal will keep him at Sussex — who are presently in the second tier of the county championship — till at least the end of the 2022 season.
