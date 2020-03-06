Babar urges youth to focus on fitness

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Kings batting stalwart Babar Azam called on the youngsters to train hard in an effort to make a name for themselves and for their country.

Babar was speaking to youngsters at the Diamond Ground the other day where he turned up much to the delight of youth.

“The Diamond Ground holds big importance for me as I have spent some important years here on my way to earn a place in the national team,” he told Diamond Cricket Academy trainees.

When Lahore Cricket Association left him out of the playing squad in the top domestic cricket, he shifted to Islamabad and started representing capital city in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

“Indeed my stay at Diamond Ground helped me a great deal in attaining perfection and getting ready for international cricket. I am really thankful to all those who picked me to play for Islamabad.”

He advised youngsters to concentrate on their game and work hard on their fitness. “Work hard on your fitness and technique. When I was of your age my focus was entirely on attaining fitness and making myself ready for big occasion.”

Earlier, he was welcomed by Diamond Academy executive Moid Shaikh who also introduced him with trainees.