Sammy to be Zalmi’s head coach-cum-player

ISLAMABAD: Following days of speculations about his fitness, Darren Sammy has finally picked the role of head coach-cum-player for Peshawar Zalmi.

Zalmi’s coach Mohammad Akram, who along with Sammy held a media talk at the Pindi Stadium Thursday evening, announced the former West Indies captain would be having dual role for the franchise from here on.

“He is new head coach of Zalmi for the next two years. He is player-cum-coach now and it is up to him to decide as whether he will be in a position to play or would prefer coaching the team from sidelines. From today onward, he would be Zalmi’s head coach-cum-player,” Akram, who himself has picked the role of coach for Zalmi, said.

He added that he would remain director cricket and coach of the franchise.

“We are proud to have Sammy as the new head coach. His services for Zalmi and bringing cricket back to Pakistan are matchless and we believe even as the head coach he would be of big benefit for Peshawar,” Akram said.

Wahab Riaz will take over as new captain of Zalmi.

Sammy, who had been struggling with fitness as was evident from his body language and his missing the last match, said it was always difficult to make a transition.

“It is not easy to become a coach from an active player. But the time has come to make a change. We are like a family. It is not just cricket but Zalmi is a sort of family for all of us. We played three finals and we won once.”

Sammy added that for the last two years he was not feeling fully fit and ready for tough matches.

“This season my preparation and form have not been really perfect. After consultation with my friends I have decided to assume this new role. I have a lot of respect for Mohammad Akram and I hope to make a good coaching team with him.”

“I think it is time to lead the team in a different way. It is an opportunity to lead the team from outside as a coach and not to lead the team in the middle. I may have played my last game as a player. Over the years playing for so many franchises has given me the feeling of a coach. What I have been doing on the field would shift to sidelines. Cricket is a passion for me and it has brought me to Pakistan and I want to stay here for the time being.”

Akram said Sammy’s contract with Zalmi had been of a coach and a player. “He had already signed a contract with Zalmi as a coach and as a player. If he decides he wants to play he can play.”