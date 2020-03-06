Aisam to set ball rolling in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top player Aisamul Haq will set the ball rolling in the Davis Cup playoff tie against Slovenia at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex today (Friday).

Though persistent rain has threatened the start of the tie, the draw ceremony was held at a local hotel on Thursday.

As desired by the hosts, Aisam was drawn to play the opening singles against world No 609 Nik Razborsek. The second singles will see Pakistan’s leading campaigner Aqeel Khan locking horns with Blaz Kavcic.

The doubles and reverse singles will be played on the hectic second day of the playoff. Aqeel and Aisam have been picked to play the doubles as well as the reverse singles. Slovenia’s doubles pair will be Kavcic and Tom Kocevar Desman.

“We have the option of making changes in the doubles team one hour prior to the start of the match. Same is the case with reverse singles. But we hope that our best pair will play the doubles,” Pakistan’s non-playing captain Mushaf Zia said.

He was happy on the outcome of the draw. “Yes, we are lucky to have a good draw. I wanted Aisam to play the opening singles. We hope that the experienced campaigner will give us a winning start.”

Mushaf, however, was a bit worried about the weather. “We all wish that the tie goes ahead as scheduled. We pray that the weather stays dry and we go on to complete the tie.”

With persistent rain on Thursday, it is unlikely that there would be a complete day on Friday. Even if the rain stops, it would take the organisers — who have made arrangements to keep the court dry — a long time to get it ready for the singles.