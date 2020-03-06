Australia, India to lock horns in final

SYDNEY: Australia will face India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after the hosts came through a nerve-shredding semi-final against South Africa in Sydney.

Meg Lanning led from the front to score 49 before taking two brilliant catches in the Proteas’ chase of 98 in 13 overs, adjusted by the DLS method following rain at the SCG.

Dane van Niekerk’s side gave it their all but fell five runs short of a maiden final, with Australia now just one win away from a fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title.

They’ll face India at the MCG on March 8 — International Women’s Day — after their semi-final against England was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Van Niekerk elected to bowl first with further bad weather forecast but Australia openers Alyssa Healy (18) and Beth Mooney (28) started in good fashion.

Ayabonga Khaka broke the partnership on 34 with Van Niekerk snaffling Healy at midwicket, though Mooney and captain Lanning avoided any further damage early on.

South Africa dried up the runs with nearly six overs between boundaries after Mo­o­ney’s d­i­s­mi­ssal, bowled by Nadine de Klerk — playing just her second game of the tournament.

She wasn’t done there either, having Ashleigh Gardner caught behind before bowling Rachael Haynes (17) to finish her four overs with 3-19.

Jess Jonassen also fell cheaply as Australia lost three wickets for three runs to sit at 71-4 in the 11th over.

Lanning, who boasts a superb record in T20I knockout cricket, then continued her form to guide the innings with Haynes and then Nicola Carey.

Australia finished on 134-5 but the Proteas’ chase was initially halted by rain, with Van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee preparing for a revised target when the weather relented.

A superb slog sweep from Van Niekerk got them going but when the captain was bowled by a wonderful Megan Schutt (two for 17) in-swinger, her side were 23-2 at the end of four overs.

Lee had earlier fallen in Molineux’s first over of the Women’s T20 World Cup before Mignon du Preez was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince, thanks to a wonderful low catch from Lanning.

It was then up to Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt (41 not out) to strive for the 43 needed from 24 balls, with the latter picking up where she left off against Pakistan with some glorious cover drives.

Luus then holed out to long-off off Schutt, while skipper Lanning again took a blinder to dismiss the dangerous Chloe Tryon as South Africa fell agonisingly short of their maiden Final.

No play was possible in their match with England, with India progressing on account of finishing atop Group A, while Heather Knight’s side were Group B runners-up behind South Africa.

The final match-up also offers a repeat of the very first game of the tournament, a contest India won to launch their unbeaten campaign and reach the MCG.

Scores in brief: India v England: Match abandoned.

Australia beat South Africa by five runs (DLS method): Australia 134-5 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 49 not out, Beth Mooney 28; Nadine de Klerk 3-19). South Africa 92-5 in 13 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 41 not out, Megan Schutt 2-17).