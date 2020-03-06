Case filed against rogue ASI

RAWALPINDI: For threatening and looting a citizen, Rawat police station registered a case against Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zafarullah Butt and three other accomplices for making hostage a citizen and looting him.

Complainant Khurshid Ahmed, a resident of Mirpur Azad Kashmir, filed application with Rawat police station narrating that on 30th August he was intercepted by an ASI in uniform and three others in plain clothes at GT Road near Mandra.

The police official along with his three personnel took him into their vehicle stating that an FIR has been registered against him in a police station, and if he wants to absolve himself from the court, he has to give Rs2 million to them.

Complainant Khurshid Ahmed stated that he was taken to Royal Village Hotel at GT Road by the said ASI and his three personnel adding that at Royal Village Hotel he phoned his nephew to bring Rs5 Lakh at the hotel.