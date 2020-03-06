‘Population needs to be controlled’

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman, Standing Committee for Population & Member Provincial Assembly Abida Raja and MPA Seemabia Tahir said that the population of Pakistan has been increasing on an alarming rate that is projected to be double in the next 30 years.

Amongst 10 most populated countries of the world, Pakistan stands at number 5 with 207.8 million as per latest census. And the next upsetting thing is its annual growth rate which is 2.4%. They said that this gigantic spread of population not only leading to scarcity of resources, but it is also threatening to the health of mother and child.

The Population Welfare Department has to play an effective role by stressing on the need to give preference to the health of mother by providing her proper nutrition. Awareness should be disseminated to make people understand that the Population Welfare Department is concerned merely with proper spacing in order to ensure the health of mother and child also appropriate nurture of children.

They further directed all allied departments to join hand with the population department as it’s a national cause and not the responsibility of only one department. Everyone has to bear the brunt of this mushroom growth so every person needs to play a compelling role in this regard.

They expressed these thought while addressing the participants of provincial consultation session being arranged by the population department at a local hotel here on Thursday. The session was attended by Director Population Welfare Shereen Sukhan, Deputy District Population Officer Dr Saima, District Khateeb Maulana Iqbal Rizvi, Muzaffar Mehmood Qureshi, ex Federal Sectary Population, Director Information Hamid Javaid, Qari Muhammad Sharif, representatives of local NGOs and other officials concerned.

Population Welfare Director, Shereen Sukhan, while briefing the session, said that they have especially involved religious scholars in this campaign who can be helpful to address the myths and suspicions in people mind. Also Ulema’s are on board and working as master trainer with us to make the working of department smooth and effective.

She further added that 129 family health clinics and 2100 family welfare centres are operational which are trying to promote prosperous, healthy and knowledgeable society where every family is planned.