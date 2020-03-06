Govt committed to protecting women’s rights: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said showing off body was itself a disgrace of woman, saying a woman’s dignity and grace lie in her modesty.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she pointed out, was committed to protecting women's constitutional, legal, political, social and economic rights.

In a volley of tweets, she contended for every Muslim woman, the role model was the divine personality and conduct of Hazrat Fatima tuz-Zahra (RA) as well as the great personalities of Umhaatul Momineen. She continued that Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadija tul Kubra (RA), the first Muslim woman as trader. “These glorious Islamic characters in our history are the beacon light for us to follow,” she maintained.

Referring to the row between a social activist and a writer on private television channel the other day, she said that this incident was very unfortunate.