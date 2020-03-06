Seminar on ‘Global Strategic Threat & Response’ concludes

ISLAMABAD: International seminar on “Global Strategic Threat & Response” held here under the auspices of Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) concluded at Islamabad. Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, was the chief guest of the closing session. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was also present on the occasion.

In the first session of the day, Air Vice Marshal (R) Faaiz Amir talked about the role of Aerospace Power in South Asia, while Lieutenant General (R) Aamir Riaz, former President National Defence University, gave a comprehensive presentation on Hybrid Warfare. Jorge Sebastiao, Chief Technology Officer Huawei Middle East & European Union, covered various aspects of cyber warfare.

In the second session of the day, Lieutenant General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, former National Security Adviser, talked about force posturing for the future, while General (R) Philippe Steininger, Military Adviser to the President of CNES (French space agency) spoke on the topic of Force Posturing for Industrially Independent and Dependent Countries.

Air Commodore Simon Edwards, Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Delivery, Royal Air Force encompassed the various aspects of Next Generation Training, whereas, Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed, VC Air University highlighted the Role of PAF in sustaining deterrence.