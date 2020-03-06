AIOU to enforce automation system

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will completely switch over to digital automaton system by next semester (Autumn 2020) in order to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its working at various levels.

While following a road-map of digital transformation, the University has already made a considerable headway in bringing about qualitative improvement in its students’ relating services, during the last few months.

This was stated here on Tuesday by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum while addressing a meeting of regional heads. The meeting was convened to review the performance and output of the regional offices, particularly in the context of admissions that now has entered into the second phase, to enrol the students in graduate and teachers’ training programs by April 15 for spring 2020 semester.

In order to achieve the ultimate goal of quality education and to ensure availability of best possible services for its 1.4 million students, the automation was being enforced for up-gradation of academic infrastructure, students’ support system and having a better connectivity among the headquarters and 54 regional offices across the country.

The digital transformation, taking advantage of new technology was a big challenge, that was being achieved very smoothly, by putting in place a strong and cost-effective IT’s system and providing required training to the staff members at the regional level.

It was noted at the meeting that as the result of automaton system, there has been a reasonable increase in the students’ enrolment in the recent semesters, as well as pursuing annual academic calendar for timely holding of exams, appointments of tutors and mailing of books.