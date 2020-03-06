Finish delegation, NAVTTC chief discuss TVET ties

Islamabad : A four-member delegation from Finland led by Chairman of Finland Pakistan Business Council (FPBC) Wille Eerola held a meeting with the Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan here at NAVTTC headquarters here on Tuesday.

The delegates included Head of Turku Vocational institute (TAI), Director of Education Division Turku, Timo Haukioja and Team Leader of Hospitality Turku, Petri Horkko. Rector of National University of Technology (NUTECH), Khalid Asghar, and director generals of NAVTTC were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Executive Director of NAVTTC Dr. Khan briefed the delegation on the ongoing activities of NAVTTC as the apex TVET body entrusted with the country’s largest skill development programme, 'Hunarmand Pakistan'.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khan said that quality control and capacity enhancement in TVET sector are the most important factors governing the current TVET reform process in Pakistan.