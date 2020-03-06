‘Accountability process to continue for fairness in policing affairs’

Islamabad : The Islamabad police would continue accountability process to improve functioning of department and bringing transparency in policing affairs.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of investigation officers of Saddar Zone. SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan, all SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad have accelerated performance accountability of those police officers serving at police stations and investigating various cases.

He scrutinized the performance of each police official and directed to transfer two investigation officers to other divisions over poor performance.

The DIG ordered to issue show cause notices to 25 investigation officers for not having up to the mark performance while ten officials were issued warnings to improve their performance.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed awarded prize and commendation certificates to two investigation officers over good performance.