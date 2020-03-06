RCCI holds annual dinner

Rawalpindi : Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Syed Zubair Gilani has said, “Government is committed to provide facilitation and favorable environment for private sector in special economic zones.

“The government’s role is to regulate & provide meaningful oversight and assistance while it is the job of the private sector to sort out the market issues more efficiently with the mutual goal of ensuring socio-economic development in Pakistan.”

He stated this while addressing an event titled ‘Gala Night’ organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Zubair Gilani said that the problems of the domestic economy are decades old. It is not easy to change the basic economic structure. Structural reforms have been introduced and their effects are not immediately apparent.

He said that the role of RCCI in promoting business activities is exemplary. It is a pleasure to provide entertainment opportunities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Such events help promoting business activities.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that the chamber organises various events and activities for its members and business community to promote business activities and networking.

He said that the chamber is also conducting trade exhibitions and business conferences internationally at several countries including USA, UK, European countries, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka as well as at the local level, Rawal Expo, James & Jewelry and IT Expo. Speaking on the occasion, group leader Sohail Altaf said that interest rates should be reduced immediately, the worst economic conditions have been seen. We are very optimistic about the economic progress if stakeholders were taken on board. He termed smuggling as another kind of virus which hampered Pakistan economic wheel and urged government to increase monitoring of airports, ports and checkpoints to curb smuggling.

RCCI Gala Night Dinner - A platform provided by RCCI for networking, strengthening ties & entertainment. A family event, attended by Chairman BOI Zubair Gillani, Station Commander Brig Ijaz Qamar Kayani, Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mehmood, Ex MD Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan & Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murataza, officer bearers of RCCI, executive committee, representatives from the trade associations and dignitaries. The event grabbed colorful highlights which include humour genre by the legend Anwar Masood, performance by famous singers Natasha Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga.