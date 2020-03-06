3 cops suspended

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has suspended three police officials over negligence and inability to check an at-large accused who committed suicide at Khanna police station.

According to details, Zafeer Ahmed resident of Ashraf Town Pindorian Islamabad lodged a complaint with Khanna police station on March 4, 2020 that his sister in-law, Gul Nayab, residing with his family since childhood had been kidnapped at gun point by a person Usman. He told that the accused stormed in their house, threatened his family members and kidnapped his sister in-law after firing. Police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections after this complaint and started efforts for recovery of abducted girl. A police team recovered the girl from the house of Usman while the accused manage to escape from the scene.

The recovered girl gave a statement with police that Usman wanted to marry her and threatened to suicide after killing her. After the statement of the girl, the accused came at the Khanna police station and injured himself after firing. Police immediately shifted him to the hospital where he expired. The accused Usman was earlier nominated in a case while his mother also disowned her through an advertisement published in a newspaper.

IGP Islamabad took serious notice of this incident and ordered to suspend Moharrar, Duty Officer and policeman deputed at gate of police station.