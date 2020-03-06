A case of chronic economic mismanagement syndrome

LAHORE: We subsidise low-value exports and self-deceptively hope entrepreneurs to go for high value-addition and similarly given our exceeding permissiveness to organised plunder, expecting public sector to be efficient will be criminally naïve.

Simply as well as bluntly put, we are only reaping what we have sown. The problems Pakistan is facing have accumulated over years as all the governments after assuming power either continued with previous flawed policies or introduced new ones based on vested interests, or they just churned them out hastily without homework or research.

Another painful aspect in economic policymaking was most of those that assumed power knew very little about economy and had no economic experts in their ranks. Mostly military-led dictatorial governments, formed by overthrowing political regimes, have this shortcoming as they are forced to usually handpick local or imported experts to run the economic affairs. But the political parties cannot absolve themselves for not having economic experts amongst their ranks.

General Musharaf imported Shaukat Aziz and Dr Ishrat Hussain. The next government headed by Asif Ali Zardari borrowed Ishaq Dar from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) act as their finance minister. After Dar resigned various Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers were tested for this post before the induction of Dr Hafeez Sheikh as finance minister. The PML-N in its first tenure inducted Sartaj Aziz as finance minister though he was an internationally acclaimed agricultural expert. Dar acted briefly as finance minister at the end of second PML-N regime.

He was the one who committed the blunder of freezing the foreign exchange accounts of overseas Pakistanis. It dented the creditability of the government of Pakistan big time. Still Dar was again brought on board as top economic manager by the PML-N after it was elected for the third time. As a chartered accountant by profession he might have gained some expertise due to on-job training but he was unable to address the inherent flaws in the economy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after assuming power banked on a successful corporate executive to run the finance ministry. It soon realised his shortcomings and replaced him with Dr Hafeez Shiekh – the same person that was earlier imported by the PPP for this job.

The economic decline has been constant during past three decades. The GDP growth might have been much higher during the tenures of some governments but even the growth would have been much higher had the inherent weaknesses in the economy been addressed. We might not even have gone through cycles of boom and bust during this period. The first weakness in the economy was pathetically low national savings rate. In the last three decades the saving rates have hardly averaged 12 percent of the GDP.

This saving rate is not enough to finance our development needs. This is the reason we witnessed high growth only in periods when foreign inflows in the economy were very high. Whenever foreign inflows ran dry our economy crumbled. The second flaw in our policy was to promote informal trade. We kept import duties high that encouraged smuggling. At the same time the in order to compete with smugglers the importers resorted to heavy under-invoicing. These two menaces together marginalised the manufacturing sector of Pakistan. No financial expert dared to confront the unscrupulous elements that were promoting informal trade. Now the informal trade dominates our economy. It has the support of most influential groups in the society.

The exports of the country are hostage to the diktats of textile lobby headed by basic textile sector. Every financial expert serving the government remained convinced that supporting the textile sector through direct or implicit subsidy is essential for increasing textile exports.

The subsidy or the concession the government still provides to this sector is predominately consumed by the lowest value exports of this sector. More than 80 percent concession on electricity goes to spinners that add nominal value to exports. The highest value-added apparel sector gets less than 10 percent of this support.

Similarly the markup concession on project loans mainly benefits the basic textile sector. The apparel sector has access to only 5 percent of the bank loans availed by the entire textile sector and hence the markup concession burden on the exchequer is nominal. Despite this lopsided support mechanism we are barely maintaining our basic textile exports, while apparel exports are constantly rising.

Another flaw in the financial domain is that the regulatory institutions are very weak. The weakness is progressive. The FBR for instance was weaker in collecting taxes 30 years back. The weakness continued to grow and it is currently much weaker. That the tax-to-GDP ratio has not reached the level achieved in 1993 is an ample proof of its weakness.