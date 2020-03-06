‘Foreign airlines keen to start flight operations in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Airlines from Turkey, Azerbaijan and Syria are interested to star flight operations in Pakistan where one million fresh passengers enter the aviation market every year, a senior official said on Thursday.

“The aviation industry in Pakistan continues to grow with one million additional passengers entering in Pakistan market every year,” Hassan Nasir Jamy, secretary for aviation said during his meeting with Mohammad Sarhan, vice president of Emirates.

Jamy said the country’s aviation sector is very dynamic. “Many international airlines are interested in starting their operations in the country, including Pegasus (Turkey), Azal (Azerbaijan) and Shamwing (Syria),” he added. “National Aviation Policy 2019 is creating ease of doing business in aviation sector resulting in improving image of Pakistan in global business industry.”

The government, last year, approved a new aviation policy proposing a host of incentives to airline operators and aircraft assembling industry to promote inbound tourism. The secretary, in the meeting, gave an instance of Gerry's Dnata, which is expanding its operation in Pakistan by opening cargo handling facilities in Karachi.

“Passenger facilitation is the priority of aviation division,” he said. “For this purpose CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) is going to introduce E gates in seven major airports of the country.” The meeting acknowledged that aviation sectors of Dubai and Pakistan are important for economies of their respective countries.

It was agreed that both the countries would increase their mutual cooperation in aviation sector. Both the sides agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation. Sarhan said Emirates is the largest airline in the Middle East, operating flights from its hub at Dubai International Airport, to more than 150 cities in 80 countries across six continents. “Emirates is keen on enhancing ties with Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority,” he added.

The new aviation policy, would offer number of direct and indirect benefits and incentives for the airlines operators, pilots, cabin crew and most importantly the passengers. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority recommended the rationalization of all passengers’ related aviation charges and aeronautical charges on the domestic operations.

The policy proposed increase in validity period of licences to airlines and general aviation operators to two years from one year. Similarly, validity of personnel licence and cabin crew certificate was also proposed to increase up to five years with a rationalised fee. The policy for aircraft manufacturing industry and maintenance repair organisations would provide incentives to encourage development. The new policy is expected to provide a number of direct and indirect benefits and incentives for airlines operators, pilots/cabin crew and most importantly the passengers travelling by air within Pakistan.