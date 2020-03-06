Lebanese prosecutor orders asset freeze for 20 banks

BEIRUT: A Lebanese prosecutor Thursday ordered an asset freeze for 20 banks and their board directors, two judicial sources said, in the latest move targeting the crisis-hit country’s under-fire banks.

Lebanon has been gripped since October 17 by mass protests against the political class and banking sector, even as it faces its worst economic crisis in decades. Banks have since September imposed increasingly tight limits on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad to tackle a severe liquidity crisis, sparking frustration among ordinary depositors. Financial prosecutor Ali Ibrahim slapped “a notice of asset freeze on 20 banks and on the property of their board directors,” a judicial source told AFP.

Assets to be frozen in an apparent move to bring the banks under pressure included “real estate, cars and companies”, the source said. A second source said it was “a preliminary measure that will be followed by others according to the response of the banks and their treatment of small depositors. Both sources said the decision still needed to be approved by central bank head Riad Salameh, but that he was likely to agree to avoid a collapse of the banking sector.