Citizen patrols ward off ‘invasion’ on Greek-Turkish border

KASTANIES: It´s nightfall in Poros, a small village in northeastern Greece. Tractors lie idle and the streets virtually deserted.

Tranquil the site may look but it has become a favoured entry point for migrants, as locals know only too well, prompting some to join so-called citizens patrols. Despite the late hour, farm worker Sakis, clad in military fatigues, is wide awake, as he patrols along the river Evros, right on the Turkish border, his goal “to defend the gates of Greece and of Europe. The border between EU member Greece and non-member Turkey has become a major flashpoint once again since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave migrants the green light to leave for Europe last week. The move sparked fears of a repeat of the migrant crisis of four years ago, when more than one million people crossed into the EU, and Greeks near the border have responded with patrols. Some consist of well-equipped police. But others comprise in their ranks agricultural workers, hunters, fishermen and breeders determined to block access.

Sakis, 38, explains that the idea is to “avoid an invasion” as he heads off to check out his sector, hunting rifle slung over his shoulder, eschewing sleep and growing exhaustion. “Day and night I do the rounds in my car along the river path to see if boats are trying to make it to the Greek side”. As soon as migrants are spotted, police or the army are tipped off to deal with them. Giokas Xanthos relies on his knowledge of the riverbank as a keen fisherman to target areas where traffickers might be aiding migrants to cross. “We know the terrain like the back of our hand and that can be useful for the authorities,” he says. With the 2015 influx still fresh in the memory, it is easy to lapse into xenophobic language as they try to seal the border. “With Turkey as a neighbour we live with a permanent threat. We need concrete help from Europe and not just promises,” says Poros´s mayor, Athanassios Pemoussis, who called on local people to “support Greek forces of law and order in a difficult struggle.

Erdogan’s move came after Russian-backed Syrian forces killed 34 Turkish troops in northern Syria, prompting him to seek greater assistance from the international community.